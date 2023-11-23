Bofoakwa Tano considering terminating the contract of Frimpong Manso – Report

Coach Frimpong Manso

Ghana Premier League side Nsoatreman are considering terminating the contract of head coach Frimpong Manso after their latest draw at home over the weekend.

The football legend was recently hired at the start of the current season, as the club made a return to the league after 16 years.



Clinton Eleto of Sahara Football claims that the club is contemplating terminating the contract of the veteran coach.



Nsoatreman FC held the top-flight returnees to a goalless draw at the Sunyani Coronation Park in match week 11 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



The home side has now won just one of their last eight league matches, while the visitors have four wins from their last seven games.

The draw left Bofoakwa Tano in fifth place on the league table with 16 points, struggling for wins after their impressive start.



The drawn game resulted in fans of Bofoakwa Tano attacking Nsoatreman head coach Maxwell Konadu, leaving him unconscious. He was hospitalized for some time.



Bofoakwa Tano will next play as guests to Dreams FC on Sunday, November 26, at the Theatre of Dreams in match week 12 of the Ghana Premier League.