Bono Region marathon team gears up for national cross country competition  

Logo of the 2020 edition of the National Cross Country race

Source: GNA

The Bono Regional Athletics Team is well-prepared to make a meaningful impact at the upcoming National Cross-Country race.

The competition is slated to come off this Saturday at Oda, capital of the Birim Central Municipality of Eastern Region.



Mr. Mike Kwame Penou, the Regional Athletics Coach told the GNA Sports on Tuesday in Sunyani and assured all of his team's preparedness to clinch the ultimate.



According to him, inadequate preparation prior to last year's event caused the team’s poor performance, but he added that “there has been a paradigm shift and things are on course ahead of this year's event”.



“This is the best of preparations we've had in a very long time because for the past 17 days we have all the athletes in camp and that is a sign that this year things will be different,” Mr. Penou said.

He stated the team had done about 80 per cent of technical preparation to be able to participate favourably in the 10-kilometre marathon competition among 192 male and female athletes from the country’s 16 politically-administrative regions.



Mr. Penou said the region would improve upon its 10th and 6th positions by the male and female teams’ respectively at Sefwi Wiaso during the 2021 event and therefore appealed to philanthropists and corporate organisations in the region to support the regional National Sports Authority (NSA) to prepare the team even better to bring honours to the region.



The National Cross Country is an annual event organised by the NSA to select a standing national team and this year’s event is to raise a team to prepare for the 2023 All Africa Games to be hosted by Ghana.



GNA