Bono Regional Minister pays courtesy call on GACL management

Wergtytyu Justina Owusu-Banahene, Bono Regional Minister with Senior Management of GACL

Mon, 27 Feb 2023 Source: GACL

The Bono Regional Minister, Hon. Justina Owusu-Banahene has paid a courtesy call on the Management of Ghana Airports Company Limited.

The purpose of the visit was to express appreciation for the support and cooperation especially in the Management of Sunyani Airport. She commended Management for the facilities put in place and offered suggestions that would improve facilitation and provide a seamless travel experience.

Mrs Pamela Djamson-Tettey, Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited gave assurances that the Management team will continue to improve facilities at the Sunyani Airport.

The meeting further deliberated on future plans for the development of the Sunyani Airport.

It will be recalled that the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned the Sunyani Airport Runway Project in August last year, paving the way for resumption of Commercial Operations to the Region.

Passion Air currently operates six flights a week to and from Accra to Sunyani.

