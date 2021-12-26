Boost for Arsenal as Thomas Partey won’t report early for Ghana camp ahead of Afcon

Midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal will have midfielder Thomas Partey available for Christmas fixtures in the Premier League after CAF changed the release date for players ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Clubs were supposed to release players on December 27, but CAF in consultation with FIFA has decided that clubs with official matches between December 27 and 3 January can release the players after the last match during this period.



The statement by both associations said the decision was taken in the spirit of goodwill and solidarity with the affected clubs in recognition of the fact that they, like all members of the football community, have been adversely affected by the onset of the COVID pandemic.



With that, Partey after featuring in the boxing day clash with Norwich will play against Wolves on Tuesday, December 28 and three days later against Manchester City.

After the Manchester City game on January 1, Partey will join Black Stars teammates in Doha, Qatar to continue preparations for the tournament.



Partey will miss five Arsenal games if Ghana make it to the latter stages of the competition which runs from January 9 to February 6, 2022.