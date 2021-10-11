Boost for Eleven Wonders as captain Kwayie Simms pens two-year contract extension

Eleven Wonders captain Kwayie Simms has signed a two-year contract extension

Eleven Wonders captain Kwayie Simms has signed a contract extension for the next two years.

The club announced on Saturday: ''Kwayie Simms our captain extends his stay @ Techiman for the next 2 years.''



His stay is a big boost for the Techiman-based side who have made some decent signings in the off-season.

They recently signed goalkeeper Joseph Baah from Nkoranza Warriors and handed him a three-year contract.



Eleven Wonders' marquee signing has been former Asante Kotoko and Medeama striker Abass Mohammed.