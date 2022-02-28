Boost for Nigeria as Napoli star is declared fit ahead of Ghana game

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen misses AFCON

Nigeria paired against Ghana in AFCON play-off



Siasia laments lack of creators in Nigeria team



Supporters of the Super Eagles can heave a sigh of relief after reports of an injury to Napoli striker Victor Osimhen were rubbished by the club’s coach.



Reports in the lead up to the game over weekend stated that Victor Osimhen was going to miss the game against Lazio on Sunday, February 27, 2022.



But Napoli coach Luciano Spalleti doused the speculations, affirming that Osimhen was in the right shape for football.



“He (Osimhen) is ok. Osimhen is very good, he can play 90 minutes,” he said following reports that the Nigerian striker picked up an injury in their game against Barcelona.

Osimhen was subsequently named in the Napoli team for the game against Lazio on Sunday in the Italian Seria A.



The Nigerian could not find the back of the net as Napoli defeated Lazio 2-1 to continue their chase for a Seria A title.



Osimhen’s return to full fitness is good for Nigeria as the star forward missed the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations due to injuries.



The striker will most likely lead the line for the Super Eagles in their game against the Black Stars of Ghana in the 2022 World Cup play-offs.



Meanwhile, former Nigeria coach Samson Siasia has urged coach Augustine Eguavoen to have Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze play for the Super Eagles.



“We don’t have number 10., that is a creative midfielder in the mode of Jay Jay Okocha that can distribute accurate passes to the strikers. We just don’t have them now that is why I have been thinking of Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace. The Super Eagles meed that player. He could be the next Okocha if we invite him.” Siasia told Sun News

“I have told Eguavoen that the team needs a player of his mood. He will be a good addition to the Super Eagles. We need somebody like him in the team because if you don’t have an offensive player who creates chances for the strikers to score, the team will have problems.



“That is why we had the problem we faced during the Nations Cup in Cameroon. Strikers like Awoniyi will run around without getting the ball and we will say he did not play anything, yet nobody gave him the ball.



“When Sadiq came in, even though he missed many chances, he, however, created some chances too. Awoniyi is a good player, scoring very well but we have to understand the network between the midfielders and attackers.



“If the strikers don’t get the balls, they have to create the changes by themselves. This is the biggest chance we have. We are not bad defensively and I was surprised they keep blaming the goal we lost against Tunisia on the goalkeeper, but they forgot that great keepers need to have good defenders.” he added.