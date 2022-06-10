0
Borussia Dortmund legends begin Ghana tour

Dortmund Legends Akrobeto Some Dortmund legends with actor and comedian, Akrobeto

Fri, 10 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The entire management of Shooting Stars Football Club, Ghana were, on Thursday, the 9th of June 2022, excited to announce the arrival of their partners Borussia Dortmund Football Club (BVB) in Ghana for the much awaited BVB Legends Ghana Tour.

At the well-attended press conference held at the Silicon House in Tesano, the BVB Legends confirmed they are in Ghana until Sunday the 12th of June, 2022. Speaking about the partnership between the two clubs, Benedikt Scholz, the Director of International & Commercial Partnerships, Managing Director BVB Evonik Football Academy, commented that this partnership with Shooting Stars FC is focused on a collaborative effort of using football as a development tool to augment the potential of young football talent.

The climax of their visit will be the game between a select side of African Legends and BVB Legends which will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium at 3pm on Saturday, the 11th of June, 2022 with thousands of Ghanaians expected to throng the venue for a night of great soccer artistry.

The game will be graced by some of the greatest African players of all time such as the prolific and talented Abedi Ayew Pele, Striker and top goal scorer Asamoah Gyan, former Wolfsburg captain Charles K. Akonnor, Former BVB Champions League winner Ibrahim Tanko and other football greats like, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan and our very own national coach, Otto Addo.

Speaking about the tour, Randolph Rodrigues, Shooting Stars FC’s CEO, expressed his excitement at having the legends here after such a long incubation period given the events of the last couple of years. He was optimistic about the impact of this tour on the future of Shooting Stars FC and its objectives of being a top football destination for ambitious young football talent with the potential to excel on the international stage.

