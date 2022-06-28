Borussia Dortmund set to extend Otto Addo's contract

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are set to extend Otto Addo's contract by the close of this week, according to reports.

The 47-year-old is expected to sign a three-year deal - his current contract with the club will expire in the summer.



Dortmund and Addo are in advanced negotiations and an official announcement is expected to soon.



The former Dortmund midfielder joined the club in April 2019 as a 'talent coach', having previously held a similar role at Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2017.



In December 2020, he was promoted to serve as first-team assistant coach to Edin Terzić who had been promoted to interim head coach, following the sacking of head coach Lucien Favre.

He won his first trophy as a coach after Dortmund defeated RB Leipzig in the finals of the 2020–21 DFB-Pokal.



Otto Addo replaced Milovan Rajevac as Ghana's coach after the Serbian failed to progress to the last 16 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, finishing bottom of their group.



He led qualified the Black Stars to their fourth World Cup appearance following a 1-1 draw against Nigeria in the final play-offs at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja to progress on the away goals rule.



Addo became the first Ghanaian to have represented Ghana at the World Cup and also qualified the team for the Mundial as a coach.