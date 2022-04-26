Borussia Dortmund to offer Otto Addo new ‘lucrative’ contract to ward off Ghana interest

Coach Otto Addo

German Bundesliga club, Borussia Dortmund are planning to offer coach Otto Addo a new ‘lucrative’ contract to prevent him from leaving the club according to reports.



The plan to renew the contract of coach Otto Addo comes after the Ghana Football Association made moves to make Otto Addo the permanent coach of Ghana’s senior national team.



According to a report by Graphic Sports, “Dortmund are in the process of renewing Coach Addo's contract with a lucrative deal.”

The former Ghana International joined Borussia Dortmund in 2019 as a talent scout after handling a similar position at Borussia Mönchengladbach.



Since joining Borussia Dortmund, the club he played for during his active days, Otto Addo has been able to assist in transforming the work rate of some key players at the club.



Although coach Otto Addo has expressed interest in combining both the Black Stars and Dortmund job, he told TV3 that his contract with Dortmund has tied him down but wants deliberate with club officials on the way forward.



Otto Addo who has worked behind the scenes for the Black Stars in the past was appointed as one of two deputies for Milovan Rajevac but the Serbian tactician was sacked after a terrible performance at the 2021 AFCON.



Subsequently, the Dortmund man was made the interim head coach and led Ghana to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar with assistance from George Boateng and Mas-ud Didi Dramani with Chris Hughton as Technical Advisor.

Following his success with the Black Stars, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the GFA to retain the technical team for the 2022 World Cup.



