Bounce back stronger - Laryea Kingston urges Kudus Mohammed after injury setbacks

Former Ghana International, Laryea Kingston has encouraged Mohammed Kudus to overcome his injury setbacks and bounce back stronger.



Mohammed Kudus got injured during Ghana’s World Cup Qualifier game against South Africa and had to be pulled out due to a rib fracture.



The midfielder has been ruled out for the rest of the year and could miss the Black Stars campaign in the Africa Cup of Nations 2021.

Speaking in an interview with Citi FM monitored by GhanaWeb, the former Black Stars winger urged Kudus to have a tough mentality to ensure he is back to fitness.



Kingston told Citi Sports, “It is all about your mind, it is about mental toughness, and it can be frustrating sometimes. I have spent time with him and I know he will be frustrated with the injuries but again, he is with the right club that can help him stay longer on the pitch.”



According to him, playing for a Dutch team like Ajax is beneficial because the medical team will create an environment for him to overcome the challenges he is facing.



“He needs to trust the process, but I understand it can be difficult sometimes. It is sad to see Kudus go through this, Ghana needs him, and he is a key player for us, but he is in a good professional environment, and he knows what to do. It is dark days, but I know he can bounce back strongly,” Kingston stated.



According to Ajax manager Erik ten Hag it will be difficult to predict Kudus’ return to action by end of 2021.

“It is a serious injury that will take a while. I don’t know if he will be able to get into action this calendar year. It is very annoying that he was injured again,” the coach said.



He added, “He had just been fit for a while and has played a number of games. He played a very good role against Borussia Dortmund. It’s extremely disappointing, especially for himself. He is deeply disappointed that it will happen to him again. We’ll have to pull him out and he’ll have to lift himself up again.”



Kudus’ injury setback at Ajax started last season in the UEFA Champions League game against Liverpool.