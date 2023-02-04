Bournemouth’s new striker Antoine Semenyo told to adapt to Premier League

Striker, Antoine Semenyo

Bournemouth manager, Gary O'Neil believes Antoine Semenyo needs time to adjust to Premier League life.

Bournemouth beat out Crystal Palace to sign the Ghana striker on a long-term deal from Bristol City in January.



Semenyo, who was born in London, has spent his entire career in England but has never played in the Premier League, which the move to Bournemouth provides him with.



Bournemouth invested in Semenyo because they believe he can help them avoid relegation, but O'Neil feels he is not ready for a quick start ahead of this Saturday's game against Brighton.



“Antoine Semenyo can play as a number nine or off the side but will need to “adapt” to a new league,” O’Neil told the press ahead of the match.



“Of the new signings, none of them aside from Darren Randolph, have played in the Premier League, so there’s an adaptation to league needed.

“We’ve been working on that since the moment they arrived and we’re looking to get them all up to speed.



“The other side of it isn’t football related. They’re in a new area or even a new country for some. They’re getting used to the surroundings.



“We need to help them feel settled. Of course, they can help us here and now, but they have good years ahead of them with room for improvement,” he added.



Semenyo scored six goals and provided three assists in the first half of the season for Bristol City.