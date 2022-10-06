Bowling coaching course underway in Accra

A group photo of officials and participants

A four-day coaching course aimed at equipping participants with basic knowledge and skill in bowling is underway in Accra.

The coaching course kicked off on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 following the launch by officials of the Ghana Bowling Federation.



Speaking at the event which was held in the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium, the President of the African Bowling Federation, Farouk Haridi explained that the purpose of the coaches’ course is to equip them with the knowledge to create a new generation of bowlers in the country.



He expressed confidence in the Charles Amofa-led GBF to steer the sport in the right direction and create unearth bowling stars for Ghana.



Farouk Haridi stated that the objective of his administration is to expand the sport and make sure that across the length and breadth of the continent, bowling is played.



He disclosed that currently, the continent has 11 federations and that he is confident that the number will rise to 15 by close of the year.



He assured Ghana of support and commended the country for the warm reception handed him.

The President of the Ghana Olympics Committee pledged the support of his outfit to the GBF and impress on the leadership to work closely with the GOC and other bodies to grow the sport.



He exhorted the minds of the executives to the challenges ahead and appealed to them to rise above the challenges and win laurels for Ghana.



Alhaji Mohammed Saani Adams, the head of Policy Coordination at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, first congratulated the GBF executives for their incredible work so far and stressed on the new measures being implemented to improve Ghana sports.



In a speech on behalf of the sector minister, Alhaji Saani Adams explained that Ministry aims to create a paradigm shift where there is a sustainable funding source for all sporting federations.



He said the ministry will leverage on the popularity of football, boxing others to serve as cash cow for other disciplines.



The 20 participants were drawn mainly from the security services, schools and other organizations.