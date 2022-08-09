0
Boxer Joseph Commey details why he missed gold medal fight at Commonwealth Games

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s featherweight boxer, Joseph Commey has disclosed that a malaria and boil under his armpit prevented him from fighting for a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Commey was one of Ghana’s surest hopes of winning a gold medal at the games in Birmingham but the boxer was struck with an illness which made him forfeit the bout.

Speaking on his unfortunate miss, the 19-year-old said doctors advised him against fighting his Northern Ireland opponent John Gallagher in their gold medal bout.

“I was going to the finals when I was struck with the illness. I had both malaria and a boil under my armpit. After the checkup I was told by the doctor that I couldn’t fight though I insisted on fighting,” Commey told the press.

”Anything could have happened if I had fought, so we give glory to God in all things. Maybe next time I might win gold or maybe the Olympics games I might win gold,” he added.

Commey was awarded a silver medal whiles his opponent got a gold medal after missing their final fight in the featherweight contest.

Ghana won five medals at the games, 2 silver medals and 3 bronze medals.

