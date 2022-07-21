Boxing Federation President slammed for interfering in selection of boxers Commonwealth Games

Ghana's Black Bombers

Nine boxers named for Commonwealth Games

One female to represent Ghana in boxing



Ghana prepares for 2022 Commonwealth Games



Former president of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), George Lamptey, has expressed his displeasure in the current GBF President, Bernard Quartey, for interfering in the selection of boxers for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.



According to the ex-GBF boss he never interfered in the selection of boxers for tournaments and expected his successor to do same.



“When I was the president, I never selected a boxer into the Black Bombers. It was always the prerogative of the lead trainer, Coach Ofori Asare,” he stressed in an interview with Graphic Sports.

Lamptey’s sentiments on interference comes after Theophilus Allotey who won gold in the justifies was dropped for Alfred Kotey. He also questioned the rational for selecting US-based Ornella Sathoud into the Bombers when she never took part in the qualifiers.



“Kotey is a punching bag; he has lost all sparring bouts and is not fit to be called a Black Bomber. Why is he in the team? This is not good for the team at all,” he said.



“Ornella Sathoud didn’t come for the individual championship and the qualifying programme, so why was she included in the team.



“This never happened during my term; she came and fought for a place in the team during my term,” he recalled.



George Lamptey was the president of the GBF when Samuel Takyi won bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Ghana Boxing Federation [GBF] named 9 boxers to represent Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.



The boxers include 8 male boxers and 1 female boxer who will travel with the Ghana amateur boxing team for the tournament which commences from July 28 to August 8.







JNA/KPE