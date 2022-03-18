Boxing is the best sporting discipline in Ghana - GBA president

GBA president, Abraham Kotei Neequaye

GBA president explains why Football is a popular sport in Ghana

Young boxer Issac Dogbe add his name to Ghana's World Champions list



DK Poison: Ghana's first-ever World titlist



Ghana Boxing Association(GBA), Abraham Kotei Neequaye, has argued that boxing is the best sporting discipline in Ghana.



Kotei Neequaye in an interview with GhanaWeb said boxing is the only discipline that has put the country on the world map.



When justifying his assertion, he said boxing has won Ghana 10 world titles more than any other discipline in the country.

"Now everybody is talking about boxing, this is the vision of the board to make boxing the number one sport. I keep saying that we are the number one sport in Ghana and the simple reason is I have ten world titles and none of the disciplines in Ghana can boast of that. Ten world titles so if I say I'm the number one sport in Ghana, that means I am the one sport who has taken Ghana sports to the world," he said on GhanaWeb's Sports Check.



He further named all the world champions the discipline has produced over the years.



"If you want to talk about the title and you are looking around, you say Azumah Nelson has a title, where is Azumah from? Ghana. You see Joseph Agbeko has a title, where is Agbeko from? He is from Ghana. When you talk about Joshua Clottey, you can see Isufu Ike 'Bazooka' Quartey, you can see Nana Yaw Konadu, you can see Alfred Kotey...All these guys that we are talking about, put them together plus the man himself David Kotey Poison."



The other three boxers not mentioned in his list are, Roy Ankrah, Richard Commey, and Isaac Dogbe.



Among the ten aforementioned Champions, DK Poison was the first Ghanaian to win a world title, beating Ruben Olivares in 1975 to claim the WBC featherweight strap.

Neequaye, when asked that football is popular in Ghana and thus people believe it is the best sport in the country, he implied that it is because the sport is easy to play.



check out his answer in the video below



