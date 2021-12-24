Brace-hero Kwame Peprah wins MOTM award after powering Orlando Pirates league win

Kwame Peprah

Striker Kwame Peprah was named Man of the Match after his brace for Orlando Pirates on Thursday, 23 December 2021, earned them a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Amazulu.

It was his second consecutive double for the Buccaneers in the DStv Premiership.



Amazulu took the lead three minutes into the match when Luvuyo Memela breaked the Pirates backline to finish off a lightning counter-attack for the opener.

Peprah drew Pirates level in the 38th minute when he opened space in the area to guide Deon Hotto's ball underneath a scrambling Boshoff.



Two minutes into the second half, the former King Faisal man snatched the match winner when he turned in Goodman Mosele's through pass into the bottom-corner.