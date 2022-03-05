Branding and marketing completely missing from Ghana’s football - Mawuli Ocloo

Mawuli Ocloo, marketing and media expert

Sales and marketing media expert, Mawuli Ocloo has said proper corporate branding and marketing is completely missing in the country’s football administration.

Speaking on “Saving Our Passion” on GTV Sports +, Mr. Ocloo indicated that poor governance and cultural mindset are the major problems of the game.



Mr. Ocloo lamented that the game has become unattractive, suggesting that clubs should set up marketing units at their localities to boost the game.

“It is a matter of cultural mindset. Clubs should build marketing units. I have managed a third division club before and I know what I am saying”, Mr. Ocloo expressed.