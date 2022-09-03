0
Brandon Thomas-Asante rescues draw for WBA against Burnley

Brandon Thomas Asante 610x400 Brandon Thomas-Asante

Sat, 3 Sep 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

English-born Ghanaian striker Brandon Thomas-Asante was the hero for English Championship side West Bromwich Albion as they drew 1-1 with Burnley at the Hawthorns on Friday night.

The striker who only joined the Baggies in mid-week from Salford City left it very late as he broke the hearts of Burnley and their fans with a late leveller.

Former WBA striker Jay Rodriguez gave his side Burnley the lead in the first half after the pacy Nathan Tella was fouled in the box by the WBA goalkeeper when he was cleanly through on goal.

Rodriguez converted the penalty to hand his side the lead in the game where the baggies twice hit the post and Burnley too had several chances to double the advantage.

Brandon Thomas-Asante struck home a sweet acrobatic volley to level the scores for WBA  in the 98th minute as the spoils were shared between both sides.

VIDEO BELOW:





