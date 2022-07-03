0
Braunschweig, Fortuna and Rapid Vienna interested in HSV's Aaron Opoku

Aaron Opoku Hsv U19 1519215779 14118 Aaron Opoku

Sun, 3 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

According to 'Bild,' Eintracht Braunschweig has made inquiries about the 23-year-old winger.

Interest in Aaron Opoku continues to rise, Rapid Vienna and Fortuna Dusseldorf, in addition to the lions, have the quick right footed player on their radar.

The Rothosen's native talent was loaned out to VfL Osnabruck in the previous season. Opoku was a standout performance with 15 assists and three goals, and he nominated himself for progression.

His contract in Hamburg expires in 2024, therefore the Hanseatic League is under no obligation to sell.

Opoku made his professional debut for Hansa Rostock in the 3. Liga on 20 July 2019, starting in the home match against Viktoria Koln.

He scored with a backheel in the 19th minute to put Rostock 3–0 ahead, before being substituted out in the 67th minute for Marco Konigs, with the match finishing as a 3–3 draw.

He was loaned to Jahn Regensburg for the 2020-21 season.

Opoku was born in Hamburg, Germany, and is of Ghanaian descent.

