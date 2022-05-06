0
Braydon Manu brings an incredible heart -Darmstadt coach praises winger

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Hamburg born Ghanaian winger Braydon Manu is leading the charge for promotion into the German elite division from the Bundesliga.

He has been in fine form recently with some eye catching displays for his team who are chasing promotion.

Manager Torsten Lieberknecht has hailed the impact of the Ghanaian in his side's promotion drive this term.

“Braydon brings an incredible heart. Sometimes it's not what the coach says. But sometimes it helps." he said.

The Ghanaian has spoken highly on the coach, who has allowed him to operate freely

“He lets me be who I am. That's probably the key for me," Manu told the "FAZ".

Manu has four goals and four assists in 19 matches as well as many good performances, Manu has his share of Darmstadt's high. 

Lieberknecht likes the 25-year-old's game, which is interspersed with "anarchic moments". 

