Braydon Manu signs contract extension at SV Darmstadt

Braydon Manu 610x400.png Braydon Manu, Ghanaian winger

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian winger Braydon Manu has signed a new contract at SV Darmstadt that will keep him at the club until June 2024. 

The German-born Ghanaian current deal was set to expire in the summer before inking an extension for two more years.

"I feel the absolute trust of the people involved here and I feel extremely comfortable in the environment of the club. These are decisive factors for me to be able to call up my performance. I enjoy being able to play football here and I'm sure that I can continue to develop in peace with the Lilies in the future. I'm really looking forward to continuing to play for SV 98," he said after penning the new deal.

Manu has been in a rich run of form this season, playing 21 games and contributing eight goals. He has scored four and provided four assists.

"Braydon is another example of a wealth of players who committed themselves to the Lilien early on and want to remain part of this club. Everyone can see that he is always with all his heart and tries everything to improve the team With his energetic, passionate style of play, he is able to carry teammates and fans alike and always provide moments of surprise," said manager Torsten Lieberknecht.

"As a coach, of course, you like to have such a 'hectic' clockwork in your ranks, which is meant in a positive sense, and I look forward to continuing to work with Braydon to be able to work together," he added.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
