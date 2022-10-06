Brazil are favorite to win 2022 World Cup - Ex-Ghana FA capo Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former GFA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Kwesi Nyantakyi, a former Ghana Football Association [GFA] boss believes Brazil have what it takes to emerge as the champions of the 2022 World Cup.

The five times world champions undoubtedly have been tipped by many to annex the trophy due to the squad depth.



In their September friendly games, Tite's side stunned Ghana 3-0 before dismantling Tunisia 5-1.



With less than two months to the start of the Mundial in Qatar, Mr Nyantakyi, who is a former FIFA Executive Council member believes the South American country are favorite to lift the trophy.

"Brazil has a very good team and I won't be surprised if they win the 2022 World Cup," he told Kings GHTV Sports. Brazil have been housed in Group G alongside Serbia, Cameroon and Switzerland.



The Seleção will hope to clinch their 6th trophy at the tournament that kick off from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar.