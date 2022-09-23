Brazil coach Tite names strong line up for Ghana friendly

Brazil national team

Brazil head coach, Tite has named a strong starting eleven to face Ghana in a pre-World Cup friendly in France.

Tite maintained his preferred 4-2-3-1 system with Alisson in goal, behind a back four of Elder Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Alex Sandro.



In his double pivot, named his regular pair of Casemiro and Lucas Paqueta in a double pivot with Neymar in the playmaker role while Vinicius and Raphinha operate on the flanks.



Leading the line against Ghana is Richarlison, who will play as a false 9 in the system.



The match is set for 18:30 kickoff time at the Stade Océane in France.



Full line up below

Alisson, Eder Militao, Thiago Silver, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Lucas Pagueta, Neymar, Vinicius, Raphinha; Richarlison



Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:







