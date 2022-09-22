Brazil game will be a test of our readiness for the World Cup - Gideon Mensah

Black Stars left-back, Gideon Mensah has disclosed that the game against Brazil will determine how ready the team is for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The player professed that playing against the five-time World Cup champions who have a star-studded side is the toughest preparation Ghana FA could offer the Black Stars.



With Ghana paired with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Gideon Mensah believes that the readiness of the Black Stars will be put to test in their game against Brazil.



Speaking in an interview with the GFA media, the French-based Ghanaian player disclosed that the team is psyched up and ready to square off against the five-time World Cup champions.



“Playing against a country like Brazil is a good test for Ghana, going to the World Cup it’s a good choice for Ghana. I give thumbs up to the GFA for giving us this opportunity to play against a team like Brazil,” Gideon Mensah stated.



“Being ready means, we are going to compete against the best countries in the World Cup so playing against Brazil on Friday is going to be a good test for us so for sure we are fired up.

“This game will show if we are ready or we are getting close to our goals at the World Cup,” he added.



According to him, he was impressed with the level of seriousness his teammates have put in at training as they prepare for the matches.







“The impact with everyone on the field has been very satisfying so we being hungry and also showing that we are ready to battle any country that comes our way shows something that is very good for us,” the defender stated.





Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:











JNA/KPE