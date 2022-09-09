7
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly

Brazil National Teeam.png Brazil announce squad for September international break

Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Brazil head coach, Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, commonly known as Tite has announced his squad for the upcoming September international break.

The manager has named a strong 26-man squad for two friendlies during the break.

Key names such as Neymar, Vinicius, Casemiro, Thiago Silva, Alisson, Ederson,Alex Sandro, and Marquinhos all made the list.

There were some notable omissions from the list, including Arsenal's trio of Gabriel Magalheas, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Jesus.

The Selecaos will face Ghana on Friday, September 23, in France before playing Tunisia on September 27 to wrap up the international break.

