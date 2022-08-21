0
Brazil set date for release of squad for Ghana friendly

Sun, 21 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) on Friday, August 19, 2022, announced two international friendlies scheduled to take place next month as part of preparations for the World Cup in Qatar.

The Seleçao will take on African countries Ghana and Tunisia respectively in September during the international break.

The five-time World Cup winners will face Ghana on Friday, September 23, 2022, at a venue yet to be confirmed.

Brazil head coach Tite has set Friday, September 9, 2022, as he will announce his squad list for the two upcoming matches.

Paris Saint Germain star Neymar is expected to headline Tite's squad for the upcoming matches along with Real Madrid duo Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.

Tottenham Hotspur new boy Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Lucas Paqueta, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Eder Militao, Casemiro are all expected to make the squad to face the Black Stars.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
