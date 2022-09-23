0
Brazil to lose Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes for Ghana clash

Bruno Guimaraes Injured Guimaraes will miss the game against Ghana

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Brazil are expected to battle out against Ghana without midfielder Bruno Guimaraes who has reportedly picked up a thigh injury.

Ghana will take on Brazil in their first international friendly on Friday, September 23rd in France before traveling to Spain to play Nicaragua on September 27th.

The Newcastle United midfielder is said to have sustained a thigh problem, however, Brazil coach Tite will not risk using the player against the Black Stars.

As reported by the Brazil media, Guimaraes trained with his national team teammates this week but reportedly required special attention during a group session.

He is currently in the treatment room at the team’s hotel in France and will not play a part in the much-anticipated clash tonight.

Meanwhile, Ghana have no injury in camp and is confident of securing victory in Le Havre.

The match will kick off at 6:30 pm local time.

Source: footballghana.com
