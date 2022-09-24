Brazil vs Ghana friendly - Player ratings: Kudus dominates, Salisu dazzles

File photo

The Black Stars of Ghana was beaten 3-0 by Brazil on Friday night in Le Havre, France.

Below is the player ratings:



Jojo Wollacott - 6 - He made six saves, 33 touches, 4 saves inside the box, five accurate long balls out of 12 and 12 accurate passes out of 21.



Daniel Amartey - 5 - He made 54 touches, one tackle won, two blocks, two interceptions, and five recoveries.



Baba Rahman -5- 26 accurate passes out of 33, two successful dribbles, dispossessed four times, and 3 clearances.



Denis Odoi -5- one chance created, one successful cross, 49 touches, one clearance and two recoveries.

Alexander Djiku -6- 62 touches, one block, four clearances, four recoveries and three tackles won.



Baba Iddrisu -5- two accurate long balls out of four, one interception, and three recoveries.



Kamaldeen Sulemana -5 - 9 accurate passes out of 13, 27 touches, one recoveries, and one aerial duel won.



Mohammed Kudus -7- 3 chances created, 48 touches, one accurate cross, 8 accurate long balls, seven recoveries and three tackles won.



Jordan Ayew -6- 43 touches, one block, two interceptions, three recoveries and one accurate long ball completed.

Afena-Gyan -5- one shot, nine accurate passes, 13 touches, two recoveries and dispossessed once.



Andre Ayew -6- two shots, 17 accurate passes, one clearance, four recoveries, and 29 touches.







Substitutes:



Inaki Williams -5- three total shots, six accurate passes, and two recoveries.

Mohammed Salisu -6- 22 accurate passes, 37 touches, two blocks, five recoveries, four clearances and three headed clearances.



Antoine Semenyo -5- four touches and one accurate pass.



Elisha Owusu -6- 11 touches, three accurate passes and three tackles won.



Tariq Lamptey -5- one shot, and one recovery.