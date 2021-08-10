Brazilian Coach Ricardo Da Rocha set to be re-appointed by Ashantigold

Brazilian Coach Ricardo Da Rocha

Ricardo Da Rocha, a Brazilian coach, has returned to Ghana to take up the position of Coach at Ashanti Gold. Da Rocha departed Ashanti Gold before the season began, but he is ready to return to the job.

Since the departure of Roman Falz, Ashanti Gold is looking for a new coach. Sarfo Castro, a seasoned Ghanaian coach, and Agyemang Duah, a former player of the club, are presently serving as head coach and assistant coach, respectively.



After losing 8-7 on penalties against Hearts of Oak in the MTN FA Cup final at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, the Miners missed out on what could have been their first MTN FA Cup championship.

Before the start of the 2021/22 season, the former Ghana Champions had already set everything in order by re-appointing coach Ricardo Da Rocha and adding a few more signings to their squad.



