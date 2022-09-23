0
Menu
Sports

Brazilians are not the only ones who dance after scoring - Brazil's Antony ahead of Ghana game

Brazil Train FdC1gi3XoAA1WKI Brazil will play Ghana today

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Manchester United forward Antony seems not to comprehend why Brazilian players are often attacked for dancing after scoring.

His comment comes following recent backlash on Vinicius Jnr and Neymar for their dancing goal celebration during matches.

Ahead of the Ghana clash, the former Ajax star says it is not only Brazilians that score and dance as he believes other players in Europe do same.

"There are many things that are not understood. People can't lose that joy, that essence that they have and it's not just Brazilian players that when they score a goal they dance”

“There are also players from Europe who do that. And what I don't understand is that eyes are on Brazilian players. It's always a yellow for Neymar or Vinicius for doing a dance," said the Manchester United player.

The Black Stars will take on Brazil in their first international friendly on Friday, September 23rd in France before traveling to Spain to play Nicaragua on September 27th.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo