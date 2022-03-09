Breakdown of Ghana's reported squad for Nigeria games

Black Stars coach Otto Addo squad announcement for Nigeria games

Nigeria announce squad to face Ghana



Otto Addo submit Blak Stars squad to Black Stars management committe



Ghanaians are anxious to know the players who will make the squad for Ghana's crucial World Cup playoff against Nigeria in March 2022.



Nigeria head coach, Augustine Equavoen on March 4, 2022, announced a star-studded 25 man list for the crunch tie.



The first leg is 16 days away and Ghana is yet to name their squad for the doubleheader.

Although the squad is yet to be announced officially, Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has reportedly submitted his list to the Black Stars Management Committee for review.



According to Angel FM sports head and Sports Writer's Association of Ghana journalist of the year, Saddick Adams, 8 debutants have been included, also AS Roma teenager, Felix Afena Gyan could honour his second call up after declining his maiden invitation.



Watch update on the squad below



