Breakdown of how CK Akonnor was paid over GH¢1.8m as part of dismissal

Former Black Stars manager Charles Kwablan Akonnor

Former Black Stars manager Charles Kwablan Akonnor has received over 1.8 million cedis as part of the termination of his contract as Black Stars coach in 2021.

According to details of payments made by the Ministry of Sports to the former Black Stars skipper, four payments between October 2021 and July 2023, have come to the cumulative sum of US$238,108.



The ministry’s statement dated July 31, 2023 noted that there was an outstanding payment of US$200,000 yet to be settled per the terms of termination.



The breakdown of the four payments are as follows:



Upon the termination of Coach Akornor's contract, he was paid an amount of GH¢318,378.41 equivalent to US$54,054.06 at a rate of 5.89, this payment was disbursed on 22nd October, 2021.



On 10th February, 2022, he received an amount of GH¢335,675.71 equivalent to $54,054.06 at a rate of 6.21.

On 12th January, 2023 an amount of GH¢860,000.00 equal to US$100,000 was disbursed at a rate of 8.60.



And on the 27th July, 2023 an amount of $30,000.00 was paid by cheque which he



declined and instead requested for a Bank transfer, the said transfer has been effected on Monday 31st July, 2023.



Wit respect to the final transaction, GhanaWeb the cedi equivalent as 330,000 cedis based on Bank of Ghana's rate of 11 cedis as at July 31, 2023.



The four cedi equivalents, therefore come up to: GH¢330,000 + GH¢860,000 + GH¢335,675 + GH¢318,378, which comes up to GH¢1,844,053.