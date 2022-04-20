Breaking: Ghana paired with Angola, C.A.R and Madagascar in Group E for AFCON 2023 qualifiers

Ghana’s Black Stars have been paired together with Madagascar, Angola and Central African Republic in the Group E of the qualification round for 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast.
The draw for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations which will be held in Côte d’Ivoire was held in the studios of SuperSport in Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday.
The West African nation will be hoping to secure a ticket to the tournament to be played in Ivory Coast next year after recording a worst-ever performance at the last edition in Cameroon.
The qualifiers will commence in June 2022 to know the 23 nations that will join Ivory Coast for the tournament in summer 2023.
Full Groups Below:
Group A
Nigeria
Sierra Leone
Guinea Bissau
Sao Tome & Principle / Mauritius
Group B
Burkina Faso
Cape Verde
Togo
Eswatini
Group C
Cameroon
Kenya
Namibia
Burundi
Group D
Egypt
Guinea
Malawi
Ethiopia
Group E
Ghana
Madagascar
Angola
Central African Republic
Group F
Algeria
Uganda
Niger
Tanzania
Group G
Mali
Congo
The Gambia
South Sudan
Group H
Ivory Coast
Zambia
Comoros
Lesotho
Group I
DR Congo
Gabon
Mauritania
Sudan
Group J
Tunisia
Equatorial Guinea
Libya
Botswana
Group K
Morocco
South Africa
Zimbabwe
Liberia
Group L
Senegal
Benin
Mozambique
Rwanda