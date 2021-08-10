Breaking News: Ghana football guru Jones Abu Alhassan dies in Ivory Coast

Jones Abu Alhassan

Source: ghanasoccernet

Ghana football suffered a devastating blow on Tuesday morning when one of the top brains in the country's game, Jones Abu Alhassan, died suddenly in the Ivorian capital of Abidjan, Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal.

The top Ghana football official, who is a luminary in the country's game passed away in Abidjan where he was accompanying Hasaacas Ladies to the Wafu B Champions League qualifiers.



The man, who is credited for bringing the Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku into office two years ago, passed away in Abidjan on Tuesday morning as he was part of the GFA delegation to the tournament.



He was 64.

Alhassan, who was the long time manager of legendary Ghanaian footballer Abedi Pele, was an astute football administrator and football agent for several top players in the country.



The ardent Hearts of Oak fan has been an intelligent lifelong football administrator and has been among the leaders of several clubs in the Northern region of Ghana.



He served in various capacities of the giants of the north Real Tamale United before branching out to play a major role of Steadfast United which is owned by Hon Haruna Iddrisu.