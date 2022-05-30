Breaking the curses: The three victories that turned Kotoko's season around

GhanaWeb Features

Asante Kotoko are back to winning ways after suffering a home defeat to Berekum Chelsea on matchday 30 of the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors after losing to the Berekum-based club on matchday 30 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium saw their points gap reduced to six and that became a worry for most of their fans.



However, Asante Kotoko have restored their points gap at the top of the Ghana Premier League table after beating Medeama 2-0 on Sunday, May 29, 2022, with goals from Franck Etouga Mbella and Andrews Apau.



This victory means that a win for Asante Kotoko in their outstanding matchday 29 games against regional rivals Ashantigold at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium will make them champions of the league with three matches to end the season.



Today we look at three victories from cursed venues that changed Asante Kotoko's season



The Tarkwa curse

Just as we stated earlier on, Asante Kotoko after losing to Berekum Chelsea needed a response and it was a difficult task going to a venue where they had never won.



Ahead of the matchday 31 games, only six points separated Asante Kotoko and Medeama meaning that a defeat for the Mauve and Yellows would have blown the title race wide open.



This was because 4th place Accra Hearts of Oak also had two games in hand with 47 points while Asante Kotoko and Medeama had 50 and 56 points respectively.



But coach Prosper Narteh and his team broke the curse of Tarkwa after beating Medeama 2-0 at the Akoon Community Park to solidify their place on top of the Ghana Premier League table.







The Sogakope curse

One of the most difficult venues for both Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak has been the Sogakope Red Bull Arena, the home venue of WAFA.



Since making their debut in the Ghana Premier League in the 2014/2015 season, the Red Bull Arena had been an impenetrable place for Asante Kotoko until the appointment of Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum.



Before going to Sogakope on Saturday, April 30, Kotoko had lost 3-1 at home to Legon Cities on matchday 26 but they still broke their curse in Sogakope.



Cameroon International, Franck Etouga Mbella scored the only goal in the game as the Porcupines ended their drought in Sokagope to recover from the shock defeat to Legon Cities.







The Dormaa curse

Before the commencement of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season, Aduana Stars' home venue had been the longest cursed venue for Asante Kotoko in the past two decades.



Asante Kotoko had gone ten years without a victory at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa Ahenkro. The record holders had done all they could both physically and spiritually and had still not gotten a win.



And even after starting a game with only ten players in the 2020/2021 season, they still lost the game 1-0 under coach Maxwell Konadu.



However, the story changed on Saturday, January 1, 2022, when Asante Kotoko recorded their first-ever win in Dormaa after beating Aduana Stars 2-0. It was also the first time that they got two goals against the Oga Boys on the road.



Author: Joel Eshun



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below





