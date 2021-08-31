Brentford midfielder Tariqe Fosu out of Ghana’s World Cup qualifiers

Ghana international Tariq Fosu

Brentford midfielder Tarique Fosu will not participate in Ghana's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

Fosu has been ruled out of both games after asking permission to be excused due to club issues.



"Brentford City winger Tarique Fosu is excused from the upcoming assignments to sort out his future with the club," the Ghana Football Association announced on Twitter.



There is a possibility Fosu would secure a move away from Brentford before the summer transfer officially shuts on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.



The 25-year-old has not made a single appearance for Brentford in their first three games of the season.



A return to the Championship, where he excelled in Brentford's promotion bid last season, is likely.

Charles Akonnor's side will play Ethiopia on September 3 and then South Africa three days later in Johannesburg.



