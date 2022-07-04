Brian Brobbey close to joining Ajax from RB Leipzig

Brian Brobbey

Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey is close to joining Dutch giants Ajax on a permanent deal from RB Leipzig this summer, Footballghana.com can report.

Brobbey spent the second half of last season on loan at Ajax, where he scored seven goals in 11 Eredivisie games, and has expressed a desire to return.



He has only made 14 appearances for Leipzig since joining on a free transfer from Ajax in 2021.



According to Phillip Hinze of Sky Germany, Leipzig will release the Ghanaian forward from their training camp this week whilst both parties negotiate the final transfer fee.



Both Leipzig and Ajax are coming closer to an agreement which will send the 20-year-old back to his youth academy club this summer.



It is said the €9 million-valued player will not fetch the reported €15 million price tag that the German club have set.



After his difficult half-year at RB Leipzig, the youngster found his form and joy in the game at his youth club in the second half of the season.

Brobbey contract with Leipzig with expire in the summer of 2025.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below















