Brian Brobbey disappointed to be on the bench while Ajax coach plays Kudus

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker, Brian Brobbey

Dutch-born Ghanaian international, Brian Brobbey, is disappointed to have warmed the bench in the last two games for Ajax.

Brian Brobbey, who started Ajax's opening four games, has been sitting on the bench lately while Mohammed Kudus is being used by coach Alfred Schreuder in the false 9 roles.



Kudus has started Ajax's last two games against Rangers and SC Heerenveen, while Brian Brobbey has been used as a second-half substitute.



Speaking after the game against SC Heerenveen, Brobbey, who revealed that he is happy for Mohammed Kudus, stated that he is disappointed that he is not playing because every footballer wants to play.



“Yes, I was a bit. And that's normal because I want to play. But if the coach has other ideas, you have to respect that,” Brian Brobbey said after the game against Heerenveen.

The striker continued, “He has indicated that we have a wide selection and that he wants to rotate. That stays between me and the trainer. It's up to me to accelerate when I get in."



