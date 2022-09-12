0
Menu
Sports

Brian Brobbey disappointed to be on the bench while Ajax coach plays Kudus

Brian Brobbey Racial 610x400 Dutch-born Ghanaian striker, Brian Brobbey

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dutch-born Ghanaian international, Brian Brobbey, is disappointed to have warmed the bench in the last two games for Ajax.

Brian Brobbey, who started Ajax's opening four games, has been sitting on the bench lately while Mohammed Kudus is being used by coach Alfred Schreuder in the false 9 roles.

Kudus has started Ajax's last two games against Rangers and SC Heerenveen, while Brian Brobbey has been used as a second-half substitute.

Speaking after the game against SC Heerenveen, Brobbey, who revealed that he is happy for Mohammed Kudus, stated that he is disappointed that he is not playing because every footballer wants to play.

“Yes, I was a bit. And that's normal because I want to play. But if the coach has other ideas, you have to respect that,” Brian Brobbey said after the game against Heerenveen.

The striker continued, “He has indicated that we have a wide selection and that he wants to rotate. That stays between me and the trainer. It's up to me to accelerate when I get in."

Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Foreign leaders banned from attending with private jets
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges
Kwesi Pratt slams IMF boss over comment on Ghana’s economy
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
Related Articles: