Brian Brobbey happy for Ajax manager Ten Hag after move to Manchester Utd

Brian Brobbey

Dutch striker of Ghanaian descent, Brian Brobbey has backed manager Erik Ten Hag to do well at Manchester United following his announcement as new manager for the English Premier League.

The attacker has signed for the English giants and will officially begin work at the end of the ongoing football season in Europe.



Speaking after netting the winning goal for Ajax in the game against NEC over the weekend, Brian Brobbey stressed that he is happy the Ajax manager has taken a next step in his career.



“I’m good at Ajax. I can still learn a lot, especially if we continue to play in the Champions League,” the striker told Het Parool.

Brian Brobbey continued, “He deserved it [the United job]. Ten Hag has been very important to me personally.



“Under him I became the footballer, the man I am today. The coach talked to me a lot. He’s been very critical, in a good, constructive way. I won’t forget that anytime soon.”



Ten Haag has a lot of work to do at Manchester United but many are confident he will succeed.