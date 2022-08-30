Brian Brobbey reacts to racial chants during an FC Utrecht game

Brian Brobbey

Ajax player Brian Brobbey has responded to racial abuse directed at him during the club's Eredivisie match against FC Utrecht, claiming he "couldn't care less, it doesn't move me."

The chants were heard from the fans at De Galgenwaard on Sunday afternoon after Dutch attacker Brobbey made it 2-0 with three minutes left in the first half.



After the full-time whistle, Brobbey was asked about the incident.

"After the game I looked at my phone. My brother told me monkey noises were made." Brobbey told ESPN via Voetbalzone. "I couldn't care less, it doesn't move me. Let them talk, at the end of the day we won and they lost,"



The 20-year-old added: "Once again, I couldn't care less,"