0
Menu
Sports

Brian Brobbey reacts to racial chants during an FC Utrecht game

Brian Brobbey Goall Brian Brobbey

Tue, 30 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ajax player Brian Brobbey has responded to racial abuse directed at him during the club's Eredivisie match against FC Utrecht, claiming he "couldn't care less, it doesn't move me."

The chants were heard from the fans at De Galgenwaard on Sunday afternoon after Dutch attacker Brobbey made it 2-0 with three minutes left in the first half.

After the full-time whistle, Brobbey was asked about the incident.

"After the game I looked at my phone. My brother told me monkey noises were made." Brobbey told ESPN via Voetbalzone. "I couldn't care less, it doesn't move me. Let them talk, at the end of the day we won and they lost,"

The 20-year-old added: "Once again, I couldn't care less,"

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dragging Sc In The Mud Threat To Democracy – Justice Douse To Mahama
Mahama details how he got the name John
Minister explains why Accra Zoo lions did not eat mauled intruder
Akufo-Addo fires Customs boss, Col. Damoah
Adomako Baafi worried over appointment of Owusu Bempah
Accra Zoo lion kills man who 'invaded' its inner perimeter
Delay slams Bridget Otoo’s traitor at wedding
Check out the top 5 richest footballers in Ghana
How Chief Imam, others tried to convince Gen. Mosquito to accept Kufuor’s appointee
National Security harassed me over my $1 million land - Bishop Bonegas