Brian Brobbey scores for Ajax in 1-1 draw against Almere

Dutch-forward, Brian Brobbey

Dutch-forward of Ghanaian descent, Brian Brobbey was on target on Sunday afternoon when his Ajax side drew 1-1 against Almere in a friendly match.

The Eredivisie defending champions on Saturday lost to Dutch Super Cup to PSV Eindhoven ahead of the start of the new football season.



Today, Ajax used its second team with mostly players from the youth team to play a friendly match against lower-tier side Almere.



Having started for the Dutch giant, Brian Brobbey put in a very good shift. In the 35th minute, he was presented with a good chance and made no mistake as he scored to give Ajax a deserved lead.

While that goal will separate the two sides at halftime, Almere came in strong in the second half and scored just two minutes into the second half.



An equaliser from Joey Jacobs in the 47th minute forced the match to end in a 1-1 stalemate.