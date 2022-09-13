0
Brian Brobbey speaks about his special relationship with Mohammed Kudus

Ajax Duo, Mohammed Kudus And Brian Brobbey Ajax duo, Mohammed Kudus and Brian Brobbey

Dutch-born Ghanaian international, Brian Brobbey has opened up on his relationship with Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus as they compete for the number 9 spot at Ajax FC.

Brian Brobbey, who started Ajax's opening four games, has been sitting on the bench lately while Mohammed Kudus is being used by coach Alfred Schreuder in the false 9 roles.

Kudus has started Ajax's last two games against Rangers and SC Heerenveen, while Brian Brobbey has been used as a second-half substitute.

Though Brobbey is disappointed to be sitting on the bench, he has said that he is happy that his friend Mohammed Kudus is having a good run in the past week.

“Yes, I was a bit disappointed. And that's normal because I want to play. But if the coach has other ideas, you have to respect that."

“Kudus is my buddy, so of course, I’m happy for him. He did a fantastic job,” Brobbey who has Ghanaian roots told ESPN about Kudus.

Both Brian Brobbey and Mohammed Kudus will be vying for a starting place tonight as Ajax play at Anfield against Liverpool on matchday of the UEFA Champions League.

