Bridget Otoo launches campaign to raise GH¢1M for Hasaacas Ladies

Broadcast Journalist, Bridget Otoo

Bridget Otoo wants Ghanaians to reward Hasaacas Ladies for flying high the flag of Ghana in the CAF Women’s Champions League

Hasaacas Ladies won three trophies in 2021



They lost the CAF Women’s Champions League to Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies



Ace broadcaster, Bridget Otoo is embarking on a social media campaign to raise one million Ghana cedis for players of Hasaacas Ladies FC.



2021 has been a good year for the ‘Western Show Girls’ who won the Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup, and the maiden edition of the WAFU Cup tournament.



The club however missed out on the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League finals after losing 2-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies on Friday, November 19, 2021, in Cairo.

Regardless of the results of the Champions League final, Bridget Otoo believes that the players deserve to the rewarded for being good ambassadors for women’s football in the country.



She has thus started a campaign to raise funds for Hasaacas Ladies with the clarification that the money will be strictly shared among the playing the body.



“Please support this campaign to raise 1,000,000 cedis for the women who play for @HasaacasLadies. They are Premier League and FA Cup Champions, but sadly earn little & in fact do not get the recognition they deserve. Together let’s honour them. This money goes to only players,” she shared on his Twitter page.





Much love Miss Bridget Otoo and to everyone donating a penny to make our players proud | #Hasmal https://t.co/I0xzRNqms2 — Hasaacas Ladies FC ???????? (@HasaacasLadies) November 24, 2021

