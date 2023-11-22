Bridging skills and knowledge gap in ICT paramount to enhancing digital agenda – ATC Ghana

The digital community ICT learning centre is situated at Achimota

The America Tower Corporation of Ghana has supported the country’s efforts towards bridging the knowledge and skills gap of women and young girls through the establishment of a digital community ICT learning centre at the Ghana Girls Guide enclave in Achimota.

The corporation believes that the centre will help bridge the digital divide in communities while empowering girls through ICT and STEM education.



CEO of ATC Ghana, Ashutosh Singh, delivering remarks at the commissioning of the digital community centre on November 22 in Accra emphasized the importance of ICT infrastructure in both rural and urban areas to particularly ensure that no one is left behind.



“This initiative also aligns with our Digital Community sustainability project where we have built 10 fully equipped ICT learning centres across the country to provide ICT education for school children and residents in underserved and unserved communities,” Ashutosh Singh shared.



"Even as technology becomes more affordable and internet access seems prevalent, our digital divide still exists around the globe. Internet access is essential for thriving in today’s connected society which is helping to alleviate this disparity, it for this reason that this initiative is essential to supporting our digital communities," he added.



Ashutosh Singh further stressed that STEM and ICT education is critical to unearthing talents which are abound in Ghanaian communities as well as improving digital literacy.

Commissioner of the Ghana Girls Guide, Zakiya Abdul Wahab, on her part expressed confidence that the ICT community learning centre will provide the need literacy for young girls and residents.



She also lauded that the ATC for its relentless contribution towards providing underserved and unserved communities with the requisite ICT infrastructure to improve learning and digital access.



US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer in her remarks urged the ATC to continue supporting communities with digital access and internet penetration efforts which is vital for developing economies such as Ghana.



