Bright Addae wants to play for Kotoko before retirement

Ghana international Bright Addae

Former Ghana youth international Bright Addae has reiterated his desire to play for giants, Asante Kotoko before hanging his boots as a professional player.

Addae, a member of the Black Satellites team that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup trophy back in 2009 currently plies his trade for Hermannstadt in the Romanian league.



Before his departure abroad, the 28-year-old featured for Wa All Stars (Legon Cities).

Speaking to Accra-based Hot FM, the former Parma and Crotone towering guardsman indicated that he would like to play for the Porcupine Warriors before he calls it a quit one day.



"I will want to play for Asante Kotoko for maybe a season after my stay abroad," he said.