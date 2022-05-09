Bright Adjei's late equaliser denies Kotoko victory in Kumasi

An Aduana Stars player chases a Kotoko player for the ball

A late equaliser by Aduana Stars' Bright Adjei denied Asante Kotoko all three points at the Baba Yara Stadium in their match week 28 encounter which ended in a goal apiece.

It was a match Kotoko could have won by a wider margin if they had converted the numerous chances they created in both halves of the match.



Not even two penalties awarded them could secure the maximum points as their leading goal scorer, Frank Etouga Mbella failed to score from the spot on both occasions.



The two sides started proceedings on a cautious note as they battled for the ball in the midfield where both coaches deployed their tactics.



A swift build up by Asante Kotoko from the right flank almost resulted in Aduana conceding an own goal on the third minute but for a brilliant save by Joseph Addo, goalkeeper of the visitors.



The Porcupines continued to dominate possession in the early stages, making series of dangerous incursions into the vital area of the visitors. After the 10th minute, Aduana Stars warmed themselves into the game, matching the home side in every department on the pitch.

They came close to breaking the deadlock in the 28th minute but a goal bound curler by Bright Adjei was blocked by Andrew Appau.



Two minutes later, another decent chance fell the way of veteran striker, Yahaya Mohammed in the penalty box but his effort was once again blocked by two defenders of Asante Kotoko.



In a swift response, Kotoko nearly punished the visitors for their profligacy upfront when Mfegue's header from close range missed the woodwork by inches.



The opener arrived in the 39th minute following brilliant build up from the midfield which was beautifully finished by Frank Etouga Mbella.



The Cameroonian launched a thunderbolt from 30 yards beyond goalkeeper Addo after a combination between him and his compatriot, George Mfegue.

After breaking the deadlock, Asante Ķotoko dominated the game and created few more chances but failed to utilise them and went to the break with the one goal lead.



In the 60th minute, the two Cameroonians weaved their way through the Aduana defence which resulted in a penalty after Mfegue was brought down in the box.



Kotoko however failed to make the advantage count as Joseph Addo saved the crucial penalty taken by Mbella, their leading scorer. Kotoko was awarded another penalty in 79th minute when Mbella was fouled in the box, but the prolific goal poacher once again fluffed the opportunity to put the game beyond the "Ogya Boys".



They paid dearly for the wasted opportunities as Aduana fetched the equaliser on the brink of full time. It was a corner which was whipped in by Kotoko's former talisman, Emmanuel Gyamfi and headed home by Bright Adjei during a goal-mouth melee.



Kotoko still remain on top of the log with nine points clear second placed Bechem United who also shared the spoils with Accra Hearts of Oak at the Nana Gyeabour's Park on Saturday.