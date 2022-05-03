0
Menu
Sports

Bright Adjei wins Player of the Month award for February

B Adjei Bright Adjei

Tue, 3 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Aduana Stars forward Bright Adjei has emerged the best player of the Ghana Premier League for the month of February following an impressive form.

Adjei will receive a 43 inch television set from Electroland Ghana Limited (NASCO) for winning the monthly gong.

The 27-year old striker was announced as winner of the award live on the Ghana FA weekly news broadcast programme.

Adjei scored a total of five goals out of four matches played and was also MVP on three occasions to win February award beating off competition from Asante Kotoko striker Franck Mbella Etouga and Bechem United youngster Emmanuel Annor.

Adjei started the new month with another goal when Aduana were held to a 1-1 draw by Medeama SC on Monday at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park in Dormaa Ahenkro.

He has 13 goals and four assists in 23 appearances so far this campaign.

The result sees the former Ghana Premier League champions drop to 5th on the league table with seven matches left to play.

Aduana Stars will travel to Kumasi to take on league leaders Asante Kotoko on match week 28 at the Baba Yara stadium on Sunday.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How the Asantehene steps out
Nigel Gaisie on Alan-Bawumia race
Sam George slams John Kumah
Adwoa Safo's son cruising in a convertible Lamborghini on his birthday
NDC just won 100,000 votes with promise to scrap E-Levy – Kofi Bentil
Pratt 'clashes' with Akomea, Sefa Kayi over EIU report
'A new NDC gov't in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy Act' - John Mahama
E-Levy on tithe: John Kumah takes on Sam George
Sack Ofori-Atta without delay - Mahama tells Akufo-Addo
Okoe Boye 'defends' commissioning of Lekma toilet
Related Articles: