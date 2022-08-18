Bright Kankam Boadu takes on Bawumia, govt over rising dollar, cost of living

Ace sports journalist Bright Kankam Boadu

The persistent fall of the cedi coupled with the rising cost of living in the country has ruffled ace sports journalist Bright Kankam Boadu who has lashed out at Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the government.

Kankam Boadu who is the head of sports for Kumasi-based Pure FM bemoaned the current economic situation in the country and called for immediate solutions to the problems.



In a conversation with morning show host, Kwame Adinkra who had intended to call a finance expert to explain the continuous fall of the cedi against major currencies, Kankam Boadu flared up, protesting that the station does not call people who only explain situations and not proffer solutions.



He called out Vice President Bawumia, stating that in opposition, Bawumia postulated that he had the solution to the country’s problem but cannot wave his magic wand to arrest the rising dollar.



Kankam Boadu said that Ghanaians are fed up with excuses and explanations and need some real action from the government.



“The rate at which the dollar is rising is alarming. We do a lot of transactions with the dollar. Even tickets for the World Cup are rising because of the days. I know they’ll offer clarifications but that’s not what we need now. If it was about clarifications, we wouldn’t have voted for them because we have many people who could do that.



“It’s about time we think as Ghanaians. The dollar is rising on daily basis so now we have to keep vigil. We were here when Dr Bawumia, head of economics what explained everything and said the dollar had been arrested. They held a party for it with the country’s funds. All those who did that should be made to refund. The worst performing currency in Africa is the cedi. Is Ghana the only country that experienced COVID,” he said.

As of Thursday, August 18, 2022, the Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 8.099. Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.7542.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, August 18, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 8.0951 and a selling price of 8.1031.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0751 and a selling price of 8.0831. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 9.90 and sold at a rate of 10.11.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.7489 and a selling price of 9.7594 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.7652 and a selling price of 9.7766.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 11.57 and sold at a rate of 11.94.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 8.2325 and a selling price of 8.2407 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 8.2185 and a selling price of 8.2273.

