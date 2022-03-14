Brighton coach reveals the role that suits Tariq Lamptey

Brighton and Hove Albion star Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey's best position in the Brighton first team has been identified by coach Graham Potter.

Albion has rotated between a back four and a back three with two wing-backs this season, with the latter strategy paying dividends more often than not.



Brighton was at full strength in defense against Watford on February 12, the last time the Sussex side won a game, with Lamptey and Marc Cucurella playing as wing-backs and Joel Veltman, Dunk, and Webster behind them.



Lamptey was sidelined for the trip to Manchester United a few days later, as Albion monitored his minutes after ten months out with a hamstring injury.



Lamptey returned as a wing-back for the home game against Aston Villa, having played as a full-back against the Clarets for much of that defeat.

“It’s about using his attributes as well as we can based on the game we want to play,” Potter said on Thursday.



“Sometimes we have used him high up and sometimes he’s one of the highest up the pitch – I think of the Chelsea game where we’ve used him as a wing-back that’s very pushed on and attacking the backline," he added.



“Ultimately Tariq needs to be doing that, threatening the opposition defenders as much as he can. Sometimes he can do that from right-back or right wing-back or a little bit higher,"



“But the fact that he’s so open-minded and so ready to help the team makes it easy for me. It’s about finding the right solution for him.” he concluded.