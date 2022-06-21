1
Menu
Sports

Brighton signs Ghanaian youngster Benicio Baker-Boaitey from FC Porto

Benicio B Benicio Baker-Boaitey

Tue, 21 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion have signed Ghanaian youngster, Benicio Baker-Boaitey on a permanent deal from FC Porto.

The 18-year-old who joined the youth set-up of the Falmer Stadium outfit on loan in January, has now been tied down to a permanent deal given his promising showings with their Reserves side.

According to current youth team manager, Andrew Crofts, the signing of the former West Ham United budding star was hinged on "his abilities and hard work in training and matches".

"Benicio Baker-Boaitey has completed a permanent move to the club from FC Porto, after initially joining on loan in January.

"The former West Ham winger has signed a contract until June 2023, and will once again link up with the under-23 squad," a statement over the signing of Benicio reads on Brighton's official website

The English-born prospect is still eligible to play for Ghana despite featuring for the England U16 national youth team in friendlies.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Nat'l Cathedral: Other pastors omitted from Cathedral incorporation
Prof Stephen Adei slams Adom-Otchere
Parliament must discipline Ofori-Atta – Omanhene
Boakye Agyarko speaks
Kufuor heaps praises on Dr. Bawumia
Dampare interdicts officers caught on tape making Islamophobic comments
Blay’s ‘allow them to enjoy’ comment triggers response from Tamakloe
My advice for university to be established at Bunso was not taken - Okyenhene
Here's why Okyenhene weeps with anger and frustration
Journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
Related Articles: